May Election: What's on the ballot in your county

Voters in Ohio and Michigan will head to the polls Tuesday for the May 2 primary and special elections. 

Although there are no statewide races, Secretary of State Jon Husted says voters in 74 of Ohio's 88 counties may have a local race or issue on the ballot. More than 300 local issues are up for voters' consideration.

Polls are open on Election Day from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. in Ohio. In Michigan, polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

So what’s on the ballot in your county? Here's a full list: 

Ohio Counties

Defiance

Erie

Huron

Fulton

Hancock

Henry

  • Napoleon City Streets - Income Tax increase

Lucas

Ottawa

Putnam

  • No Races or Issues

Sandusky

Seneca

Williams

Wood

Wyandot

Michigan Counties

Hillsdale

  • Hanover-Horton School District - Technology/Equipment Bond and Levy Renewal
  • Jackson ISD - Special Education Levy Renewal
  • Jonesville Community Schools - Levy Renewal

Lenawee

  • Blissfield Village - Swimming Pool Bond Proposal
  • Britton Deerfield Schools - Levy Proposal
  • Clinton Community Schools - Levy Renewal
  • Jackson ISD - Special Education Levy Renewal
  • Morenci Area Schools - Levy Renewal
  • Onsted Community Schools - Levy Renewal

Monroe

  • Britton Deerfield Schools - Levy Proposal
  • Frenchtown Township - Fire Levy Renewal

