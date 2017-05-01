May Election: What's on the ballot in your county

Voters in Ohio and Michigan will head to the polls Tuesday for the May 2 primary and special elections.

Although there are no statewide races, Secretary of State Jon Husted says voters in 74 of Ohio's 88 counties may have a local race or issue on the ballot. More than 300 local issues are up for voters' consideration.

FIND YOUR POLLING PLACE

Polls are open on Election Day from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. in Ohio. In Michigan, polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

So what’s on the ballot in your county? Here's a full list:

Ohio Counties

Defiance

Defiance City Schools - Levy Renewal

Erie

Huron

Townsend Township Fire - Levy Renewal

Plymouth Shiloh Schools - Levy Renewal

Fulton

Hancock

Henry

Napoleon City Streets - Income Tax increase

Lucas

Ottawa

Putnam

No Races or Issues

Sandusky

Sandusky County Law Enforcement - Levy Proposal

Fremont Schools - Bond Levy Proposal

Clyde-Green Springs Exempted Village Schools - Levy Renewal

Seneca

Williams

Bryan City Schools - Levy Renewal

Florence Township Fire - Levy Proposal

Stryker Schools - Levy Renewal

Wood

Wyandot

Michigan Counties

Hillsdale

Hanover-Horton School District - Technology/Equipment Bond and Levy Renewal

Jackson ISD - Special Education Levy Renewal

Jonesville Community Schools - Levy Renewal

Lenawee

Blissfield Village - Swimming Pool Bond Proposal

Britton Deerfield Schools - Levy Proposal

Clinton Community Schools - Levy Renewal

Jackson ISD - Special Education Levy Renewal

Morenci Area Schools - Levy Renewal

Onsted Community Schools - Levy Renewal

Monroe

Britton Deerfield Schools - Levy Proposal

Frenchtown Township - Fire Levy Renewal

RELATED: Promises Kept? A look at Trump's first 100 days in office

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.