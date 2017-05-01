Putnam County mobile home destroyed in fire - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Putnam County mobile home destroyed in fire

A mobile home was destroyed by fire in Putnam County overnight.

Crews were called to the home on E-16, just east of Continental around 2:15 a.m. Monday.

Everyone inside the home made it out safely by the time crews arrived.

The home is a total loss. No word on what caused the fire. 

