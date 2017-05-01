One person injured, home destroyed in Sandusky fire

A family of six was forced to the streets after an early morning fire in Sandusky.

Firefighters were called to a home that was fully engulfed in flames in the 1200 block of Third Street around 12:30 a.m. It took crews about three hours to put out the fire.

"Probably the biggest problem was it was a framed home, and that allowed it to quickly spread into the attic, then throughout the home from there," said Mario D'Amico, Sandusky Interim Fire Chief.

The father of the household was injured and airlifted to a hospital. He has severe burns on his hands along with smoke inhalation. The five other people inside were not injured.

Officials say the home is a complete loss.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

