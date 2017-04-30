Saying goodbye to 100-year-old Luckey Elementary building

For people who went to Luckey Elementary, their school was more than just a building.

On Sunday, former faculty, students and neighbors had the chance to say goodbye to the school.

Folks reminisced as they walked through the classrooms and hallways.

The building opened one hundred years ago and saw countless children pass through its doors.

It will be replaced by a brand new elementary school being built on the Eastwood campus set to open this fall.

"With all the new technology and things available and all the things kids are requiring nowadays, it was pretty easy to build a new building,” said Dennis Helm with the Eastwood Local School Board.

The old Luckey Elementary School will either be torn down or sold to be re-purposed.

