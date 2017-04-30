Search ongoing for man in Fulton County after police chase

Police are searching for a man who led them on a chase Sunday morning.

The chase started in Lucas County and went into Fulton County after the man would not pull over for police.

Ohio State Highway Patrol said the man drove his GMC Envoy into the yard of a home near County Road H and Country Road 8 in Delta..

The man as driving in circles when he reached Delta which made police believe he was looking for someone's house.

The man then parked the car and ran off.

A K-9 unit was looking for the man.

He is described as being in this thirties and wearing a red hoodie.

The man is not believed to be dangerous.

