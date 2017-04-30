Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson: April 30, 2017

On this week's Leading Edge, Toledo mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson joins to talk about how things are going well in the city and the new improvements that will soon be happening in Toledo's riverfront Marina District.

With the mayor, vice president of real estate and construction for ProMedica Robin Whitney discusses how the hospital will have a hand in the development of the Marina District.

Later, Antrone Moore joins the show to talk about how he almost died after having a stroke and the book he has written about it.

