Toledo symphony director receives honorary degree

One of the most decorated musicians in Toledo has attained another achievement Friday.

Stefan Sanderling was granted an honorary doctor of Musical Arts degree from Bowling Green State University after a performance at the Peristyle at the Toledo Museum of Art.

“A conductor without musician is nothing, so for me this is a perfectly round thing. I got honored, but I got honored in the name of the entire Toledo symphony, and this means a lot to me,” Sanderling said.

Sanderling has served as music director of the Toledo Symphony Orchestra since 2002.

He led the group to a performance at Carnegie Hall during this time among other accomplishments.

Sanderling has also led educational initiatives with BGSU and other northwest Ohio schools.

