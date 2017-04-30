Toledo symphony director receives honorary degree - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo symphony director receives honorary degree

By Claudia Seibert, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

One of the most decorated musicians in Toledo has attained another achievement Friday.

Stefan Sanderling was granted an honorary doctor of Musical Arts degree from Bowling Green State University after a performance at the Peristyle at the Toledo Museum of Art.

“A conductor without musician is nothing, so for me this is a perfectly round thing. I got honored, but I got honored in the name of the entire Toledo symphony, and this means a lot to me,” Sanderling said.

Sanderling has served as music director of the Toledo Symphony Orchestra since 2002.

He led the group to a performance at Carnegie Hall during this time among other accomplishments.

Sanderling has also led educational initiatives with BGSU and other northwest Ohio schools. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly