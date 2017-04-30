Toledo house fire under investigation

A house fire is under investigation Sunday morning.

Fire crews responded to the fire on the 1300 block of Foster Avenue around 1 a.m.

It is unknown if anyone is living in the home, but no one was in the house at the time of the fire.

The fire battalion chief said they’re not sure what started the fire.

