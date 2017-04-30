Three shot in South Toledo

Three people were shot in South Toledo just after midnight Sunday.

This happened on the 600 block of Brighton Avenue.

According to Toledo Police, one of the victims was found miles away on Langdon Street and told witnesses he had been shot in the abdomen.

The victim was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries before police arrived.

The injuries of the other two victims are unknown as well.

Police are investigating the incident.

We’ll keep you updated as this story develops.

