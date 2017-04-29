One dead, two injured in accident at Nebraska and King Roads

One person is dead and two others were taken to the hospital after a rollover accident at Nebraska and King Roads in Springfield Twp. on Saturday evening.

The accident happened around 10:00 p.m.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a vehicle driven by 30-year-old Kevin Sengstock of Holland, Ohio was heading eastbound on Nebraska and drove over the roundabout at the intersection of Nebraska and King and overturned.

Sengstock and 27-year-old passenger Keith Horton of Toledo were transported to University of Toledo Medical Center and are in critical condition.

27-year-old Allen Reinhart of Toledo was in the front seat of the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alcohol was a factor in the crash.

None of the three passengers in the vehicle were wearing seatbelts.

