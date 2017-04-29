Walleye beat Komets 4-3 in overtime of game 2

Toledo’s Tyson Spink needed just 22 seconds before scoring the first goal of the game on Saturday night but it wouldn't be an easy night for the Walleye but the Walleye still had a battle on their hands as they finally put away the Fort Wayne Komets 4-3 in overtime in game two of their second round playoff series.

The Walleye were unable to take advantage of a 5-3 power play at the beginning of the second period as the Komets held firm.

The Komets tied the game halfway through the second period but with just 45 seconds left in the period Kyle Bonis broke up a Komets pass and had a clear path for a breakaway goal and Walleye lead.

The Komets once again tied the game with 15 minutes left in the third but Dane Walters made the game 3-2 Walleye with 6:25 left in the third.

With only 20 seconds left in regulation and another home playoff victory almost in hand the Komets were able to score and send the game into overtime.

It only took seconds of the overtime period before the Walleye put away Fort Wayne.

The game was once again played in front of a sellout crowd at the Huntington Center.

The series continues with game 3 on Wednesday in Fort Wayne.

