NFL great from Toledo receives diploma from Tiffin University

Nate Washington walks across the stage to accept his diploma (Source: WTOL)

It was graduation day on Saturday at Tiffin University.

One of those picking up his degree is from Toledo and a two-time Super Bowl champion with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Better late than never for Nate Washington.

Nate received his degree in business management after a very successful NFL career.

Nate was several courses short of getting a diploma from Tiffin University when he began his stellar, eleven-year NFL career.

“I have to be honest. I’ve been able to experience a lot of great things in my life but there’s no greater joy than walking across that stage today,” said Nate.

The Toledo Scott High School graduate played for the Steelers, Tennessee Titans, Houston Texans and called it quits last year after being cut by the New England Patriots.

Nate officially retired and began taking on-line courses at Tiffin University.

So what’s his advice to student athletes thinking of leaving college early to pursue a career in professional sports?

“No matter the amount of money you make you don’t become an adult or true person until you solidify and close everything in your life in the past and this is one of those things I had to finish,” said Nate.

Nate lives in Nashville with his wife and two kids.

He runs the ‘85th Foundation’ which empowers youth to believe anything in life is possible.

It’s a lesson Nate learned growing up in Toledo, playing in the NFL and now at Tiffin University.

“This validates me more than just what I’ve accomplished on the field. This makes me feel closer to the man I’m supposed to be," said Nate.

