UT hosts Sister Cities International Festival

The 8th annual Sister Cities International Festival was held Saturday at Savage Arena from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Toledo has sister cities from ten different countries including Spain, China, Hungary, Poland, Japan, Tanzania, Germany, Lebanon, Pakistan, and India.

Visitors can experience cultures from all of these nations with music, dancing, and ethnic food.

"Toledo is very ethnic and diverse, it's good to say, hey look how many different groups put us together and if we're going to do business in different parts of the world, then we need to know something about them," said festival director Rogene Kohler.

Kohler helped start the festival eight years ago and is also a retired German teacher. She taught German for three decades and still spends time teaching young students about the language once a week.

"It starts back from when I was born because my parents came from Sweden and I just thought it was important to learn about their people,” said Kohler.

Volunteers from all over the Toledo-area helped put on the festival.

Lydia Rich, a University of Toledo student studying German and Japanese at the University of Toledo, was doing an internship through the festival.

“It's just important to know what's going on and be aware of people besides your own," Rich said. "It can really change the way you think when you learn about other cultures and it's really fascinating how just little differences.”



