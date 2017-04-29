Raid at north Toledo bar turns up very little in way of illegal drugs

A North Toledo Bar was the scene of a drug raid early on Saturday morning by dozens of local and state law enforcement officers.

The raid at the Lion's Den on Lagrange Street however came up mostly empty-handed in the search for illicit drugs.

Only one alleged drug arrest has been confirmed from the raid and that suspect, according to witnesses, was a man who not in the bar but found in his car in an adjacent parking lot.

Other people in the club were arrested, but on non-drug related warrants.

The owner of the bar, Sam Wallace tells WTOL 11 be believes the raid was unjustified and that his bar is a target of police harassment.

Toledo Police, however, contend that undercover officers have made prior purchases for drugs at the bar which is what triggered a request for a search warrant.

The Lion's Den remains open for business and the owner says he was not cited by liquor control agents for any major violations.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.