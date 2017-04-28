Fremont man arrested for felonious assault, endangering children

A 31-year-old Fremont man was arrested and charged with Felonious Assault and Endangering Children after admitting he harmed his 7-month-old son because he wouldn’t stop crying.

The Fremont News-Messenger is reporting that Kenneth Sluder allegedly grew frustrated with his son and threw the infant onto the mattress in a bedroom which caused the baby to fall off the bed and hit his head on a chair.

The News-Messenger also reports that when the baby’s mother returned home she took the baby to the emergency room where X-rays revealed the baby had suffered a skull fracture and bleeding behind his eyes.

