Walleye defeats Fort Wayne, continue home playoff winning streak

The Toledo Walleye continued to defend the Huntington Center with a 2-1 victory over Fort Wayne Friday night.

The Walleye are coming off an exhausting seven-game series against the Kalamazoo Wings.

Veteran goaltender Jeff Lerg after starter Jake Patterson was injured in the second period of game 7 against the Wings.

Both teams showed strong defense in the first period, with neither side allowing a goal.

But in the second, Toledo's Landon Oslanski knocked in a goal to give Toledo a 1-0 lead.

However, the Komets struck back midway through the period with a goal by Trevor Cheek.

With less than seven minutes remaining in the period, Toledo's Matt Caito assisted on a goal by AJ Jenks to give the Walleye a 2-1 lead heading into the break.

The Walleye will host game 2 at the Huntington Center at 7:35 p.m.

