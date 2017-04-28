Walleye defeats Fort Wayne, continue home playoff winning streak

The Toledo Walleye continued to defend the Huntington Center with a 2-1 victory over Fort Wayne Friday night.
The Walleye are coming off an exhausting seven-game series against the Kalamazoo Wings.
Veteran goaltender Jeff Lerg after starter Jake Patterson was injured in the second period of game 7 against the Wings.
Both teams showed strong defense in the first period, with neither side allowing a goal.
But in the second, Toledo's Landon Oslanski knocked in a goal to give Toledo a 1-0 lead.
However, the Komets struck back midway through the period with a goal by Trevor Cheek.
With less than seven minutes remaining in the period, Toledo's Matt Caito assisted on a goal by AJ Jenks to give the Walleye a 2-1 lead heading into the break.
The Walleye will host game 2 at the Huntington Center at 7:35 p.m.
