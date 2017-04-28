Senior prom for seniors citizens

It was truly a Senior Prom Friday night at Start High School. All the folks were over sixty years old.

Start students shared the experience with the seniors.

Three hundred seniors arrived at the sellout event on a red carpet greeted by the students. The ladies received a corsage, the gentlemen a boutonniere.

They then went to their tables for a fully catered meal.

The prom was jointly hosted by Toledo Public Schools and the Area Office on Aging.

The purpose was for seniors to have a good time and students to have what was called an ‘inter-generational experience.’

“I’m a people person and I wanted to hang out and make sure they’re having a good time,” said student Abigail Swartzgaber.

“I’ve always enjoyed helping people," added Ashley Solly. "It makes me happy to see them happy.”

Bernard and Betty Pope danced to the old school soul sounds of the KGB Band. Bernard never went to his prom at Libby High School.

“No I didn’t. because I had to work," Bernard said.

Betty made it to her prom at Scott high School.

“It’s very exciting. I’ve only been to one prom and that was it. So I really like this,” Betty remembered.

For all, it was a chance to dance the night away, reliving the past with a younger generation who will soon be going to their own senior prom.

