Ottawa Hills top public high school in northwest Ohio

A local High school is once again being awarded top honors in the state.

Ottawa Hills High School received a Gold Medal from US News and World report rankings and is the top ranking public school in northwest Ohio.

This year, Ottawa Hills is ranked 19th in the state of Ohio.

Those rankings shift around from year to year for various reasons, but the district has consistently been at the top.

School leaders say it speaks to the hard work these students put in throughout the year.

Rankings are based on students’ college readiness and performance on state assessments.

Along with the state mark, the district was ranked 490 nationally out of 22,000 public high schools.

That puts the school in the top 2 percent in the nation.

It's a positive story, at a time when the school is looking to attract new students.

"For many families that are looking to move to the greater Toledo area, they're online, they're doing their investigating, looking at the various school systems, and when they see that you're ranked nationally in the US news and world report rankings that speaks to families who value education and want their kids to be at a high performing school,” said Ottawa Hills Superintendent Kevin Miller.

Not far behind Ottawa Hills was Kalida.

The rural High school came in at #23.

Next highest in the area was Perrysburg at #80.

Also cracking the top 100: Sylvania Southview, Northview, and Maumee.

