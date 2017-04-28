Rainy, Breezy, Chilly, Warm Up, Storms all in one weekend! - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Rainy, Breezy, Chilly, Warm Up, Storms all in one weekend!

You can expect very different weather Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday:  A northeast breeze will gust as high as 30 mph with scattered rain and highs in the 50s.

Saturday night:  Soaking rains, lightning and thunder possible.

Sunday:  Your best chance to get outdoors.  Expect a quick warm up with dry weather possible from morning through early-to-mid afternoon.  Keep the FIRST ALERT Weather App handy - there will be a chance of strong thunderstorms developing later in the day into the night.  Gusty winds will be likely Sunday night continuing into Monday.

Have a great weekend rain or shine!

Robert Shiels WTOL

