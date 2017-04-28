New Terra State housing project will enhance college experience

Students at Terra State Community College will have the opportunity to experience a full campus lifestyle at a reduced price starting in 2018.

With the final approval of the design for the Terra Village student housing project, Terra State Community College is now planning for construction to begin this summer.

The 94,000 thousand square foot apartment style building will feature 200 rooms.

Most will be studio-style with one bedroom for one tenant, but others will be a varying combination of two bedroom or four bedroom for two or four tenants.

The building will also feature 5,000 square feet of retail space on the first floor.

And the design allows for expansion for even more living space in the future.

With plans to also eventually build a fitness center nearby, the goal is to create a well rounded college living experience for those students attending a community college.

"So the student has the opportunity to enjoy campus life, live on campus, have the convenience of walking right to class, getting a chance of meeting others in a community setting and a living learning setting as well, and experience college life fully as a residential student here at Terra State," said Terra State president Dr. Jerome Webster.

A groundbreaking ceremony is set for Wednesday June 28, at 1:30 p.m.

