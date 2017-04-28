Drug take back at local hospital collects more than 100 pounds

On Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration are participating in the nationwide drug take back event.

Local drug drop boxes collected nearly 150 lbs of medications in less than four weeks.

"I was shocked,” said Peter D'Amore, chief of police at Mercy Health. “I was a little shocked of the amount that came in all at once."

Any type of medication in pill form can be d ropped off. The containers are designed with special alarms so no one can break into them, especially because some of the medication collected are narcotics.

"We are very careful with the way they are collected, the way they're secured after they’re collected and the way they are destroyed afterward," D’Amore said.

The medications collected from the eight containers at the Mercy facilities will be brought to the evidence locker where it is kept secure bins until the drugs are later destroyed.

The drug d rop boxes will remain at the eight locations indefinitely because Mercy Health says they want to help their staff and the community get rid of unwanted medications.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.