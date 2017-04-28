Remembering the lives of young ones lost too soon in Lucas County

As police continue to investigate the case of an infant in Oregon who died in the hospital after experiencing brain trauma, Lucas County Children Services remembered the lives of 10 children who lost their lives all too soon to child abuse, including baby Levi Ashley.

"I would love to have a year where we don't have to have this memorial, but that has not happened,” said Laura Wilson, Board Chair of the Lucas County Children Services. “It's a way to just remember those children that we've lost in the last year. The community comes together."

Each child was remembered by having their name read and having a blue candle lit in their honor. Blue is the color of child abusive prevention month.

One family who lost a niece empathizes with the parents of baby Levi Ashley.

"They need to seek justice for this child,” said Jetta Packer, who lost her 4-year-old niece, Aaliyah Smith, to child abuse late in 2016. “I don't know how anybody can abuse a six-month-old baby. I have prayers for the family. I'm just seeking prayers for all of the people that have lost their children over this past year."

Oregon Police did not give any sort of indication when they would be making an arrest in the child abuse, homicide case.

