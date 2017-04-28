Judge set to rule on motions in Sierah Joughin case

A Fulton County judge scheduled a hearing to handle the nearly 60 motions filed by the attorneys for the man accused of killing Sierah Joughin.

James Worley faces the death penalty for the murder of Joughin in the summer of 2016.

He will be back in court June 8 and June 9 for rulings on the motions in the case.

Worley's trial is scheduled for January of 2018.

