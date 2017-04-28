Two indicted for child endangerment in the death of 4-year-old

Two people were indicted Friday in the death of a 4-year-old girl.

Aaliyah Smith died of blunt force trauma, malnutrition and neglect in 2016.

Bridgette White is already facing murder charges in Aaliyah's death.

According to the indictment, Shaqunia Williams, who had legal custody of Smith, and Tyron Hooks are facing a charge of child endangerment.

According to police, Williams knowingly let White take care of Smith and also knew White was unable to provide care for Aaliyah,

The indictment also says Hooks was aware White was struggling to care for Aaliyah, but did nothing about it.

Bridgette White's trial is scheduled to begin in June.

