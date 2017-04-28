Superintendent sends letter home dealing with popular Netflix show

A local school official is talking about a popular Netflix show.

Jim Fritz, the superintendent of Anthony Wayne, sent home letters to parents recently.

The letter includes guidelines for dealing with the show '13 Reasons Why.'

The show is about a 17-year-old girl who took her own life and left behind tapes giving reasons for her suicide.

In a statement released on Friday, Netflix says about the show "we gave the series a TV-MA rating, and added explicit warnings on the three most graphic episodes. We hope that '13 Reasons Why' can serve as a catalyst for conversation."

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.