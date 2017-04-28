First Walleye Fest 5k a highlight of weekend's activities

On your mark, get set-go!

Come 9 a.m. Saturday morning, runners from Perrysburg and Maumee will gear up to take part in the first ever Walleye Fest 5k.

Although the run shouldn't affect commuters too much, drivers will probably be noticing a lot more foot traffic.

"When we found out about the Walleye Fest between Perrysburg and Maumee, we just wanted to jump on board with that and really just take part in it and just have something fun for the community," said Chet Welch, Chairman of the Walleye Fest 5k.

Runners will start out of Fort Meigs and head East on 65. They'll then head down to the Maumee-Perrysburg Bridge and once they cross it, make a loop through Towpath Village then right back to Fort Meigs.

And after working up an appetite, runners will want to stick around.

A pancake breakfast and award ceremony will take place after the race, as well as a wine festival at night.

If you haven't gotten a chance to sign up, registrations will be taken all the way up to race time tomorrow.

This is the first year for the Perrysburg Maumee Walleye Fest.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.