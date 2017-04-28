This time last year Byron Clark was in need of a heart transplant. Just a couple months after he appeared on the Green chair with WTOL last April, he got the call he was praying for.

President Donald Trump's 100th day in office is just a few days away. So how is he stacking up when it comes to his campaign promises?

Promises Kept? A look at Trump's first 100 days in office

Severe weather can cause fear, tension and anxiety for many people throughout their lives. For most, it is rational. But for some, it’s an overwhelming feeling - a phobia of severe weather.

Severe Weather Phobias: When the fear of storms becomes much more

The sheer magnitude of the opiate epidemic is bad enough. But making matters worse, is that the crisis keeps changing. It is getting more dangerous and deadly by the day.

Faces of Heroin: Clyde man nearly dies from what he thought was heroin

Sometimes in life you're forced to make a decision in seconds that could change the entire course of your life. Our "Think Fast" series is here to help you plan ahead for scenarios you may never want to - but might have to - face.

Think Fast: What to do in 5 emergency situations

In the midst of a growing epidemic, the so-called “Faces of Heroin” are your neighbor, the teenager who is friends with your kids or even a family member.

Richie Webber was a popular guy at a recent gathering in downtown Clyde. But he really shouldn't have even been there.

One night in 2014, he shot up heroin at his home.

“I did about 3/10 of a gram. About that time I was doing about ½ gram shots, so it wasn’t even as much as I would normally do,” he said.

All of a sudden, his world changed.

He recalled, “I remember it hitting me and I remember taking two steps and I just (bang), hit the floor and I don’t really remember much after that.”

A regular user at the time, he was stunned he overdosed. He believes it wasn't really heroin.

On Tuesday night at 6, WTOL 11's Tim Miller takes a closer look at Fentanyl, a synthetic opiate that is more dangerous and deadly than heroin. It's the first story in our series "The Faces of Heroin" - airing all month long.

