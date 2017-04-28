Faces of Heroin: Clyde man nearly dies from what he thought was - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Faces of Heroin: Clyde man nearly dies from what he thought was heroin

In the midst of a growing epidemic, the so-called “Faces of Heroin” are your neighbor, the teenager who is friends with your kids or even a family member.

The sheer magnitude of the opiate epidemic is bad enough. But making matters worse, is that the crisis keeps changing. It is getting more dangerous and deadly by the day.

Richie Webber was a popular guy at a recent gathering in downtown Clyde. But he really shouldn't have even been there.

One night in 2014, he shot up heroin at his home.

“I did about 3/10 of a gram. About that time I was doing about ½ gram shots, so it wasn’t even as much as I would normally do,” he said.

All of a sudden, his world changed.

He recalled, “I remember it hitting me and I remember taking two steps and I just (bang), hit the floor and I don’t really remember much after that.”

A regular user at the time, he was stunned he overdosed. He believes it wasn't really heroin.

On Tuesday night at 6, WTOL 11's Tim Miller takes a closer look at Fentanyl, a synthetic opiate that is more dangerous and deadly than heroin. It's the first story in our series "The Faces of Heroin" - airing all month long. 

