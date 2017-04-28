Walleye Fest weekend kicks off Friday night

While festivities have been going on since the beginning of the week, the first-ever Perrysburg-Maumee WalleyeFest weekend officially kicks off Friday evening.

The festivities will last throughout the weekend as the two cities celebrate the Maumee River and the annual walleye run.

The two cities have planned the following events for the celebration:

Friday

"Finding Dory" will be screened at 4 p.m. at Way Library

Knights of Columbus will host a fish fry at St. Rose Church. Tickets are $8 for adults, $5 for children between 4-11, $7 for seniors. Children 4 and under are free,

Food trucks will be stationed at Wayne and Conant between 5 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Walleye Splash at 6 p.m. at Hood Park to officially kickoff festival.

Carnival games at on West Second Street between 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Saturday

Pancake Breakfast at First United Methodist Church between 8 a.m. until 11 p.m. Tickets are $5.

Walleye Run 5K at beginning at Fort Meigs.

Fort Meigs is also offering free admission with a special coupon found online.

Carnival games at West Second Street between 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Demonstrations and information booths at Hood Park between 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Food trucks on East Second Street between 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

A parade in downtown Perrysburg between 11 a.m.

Boat licenses classes at Perrysburg Township Fire Hall. The course cost $5.

Wine and Walleye between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. in downtown Perrsburg, featuring local food, beer and live entertainment. Tickets are $45.

Sunday

Fort Meigs is also offering free admission with a special coupon found online.

Walleye Children's Walk with Spike at 1 p.m. at Orleans Park.

Tug-of-War between city officials of Maumee and Perrysburg at 2 p.m. in Orleans Park.

WTOL's Lou Hebert will host and screen his documentary Romancing the River: A Maumee Love Story at Way Library at 2 p.m.

An awards ceremony will be held at 3 p.m. in Orleans Park.

Walleye t-shirts and hats will be offered weekend.

Check out the event's Facebook page for more information.

