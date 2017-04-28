Troopers to crackdown on OVIs as part of 'Circle Toledo' campaign

State troopers will be around the Toledo-area on Friday night to kick off their Circle Toledo campaign.

Beginning at 6 p.m., troopers with Lucas, Wood, Fulton and Monroe counties will be cracking down on drinking and drive and drugged driving.

A new study shows drugged driving has overtaken drunk driving as the leading cause of fatal crashes.

On Friday, law enforcement officers throughout Northwest Ohio will be making sure they get all impaired drivers off the roads.

"Every substance you take has an effect on your body whether it be from alcohol or drugs, they have an effect on your body and they impair you,” said Shaun Robinson with the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Ohio State Highway Patrol has been sending troopers to Columbus for DRE training.

DRE stands for Drug Recognition Experts.

Lieutenant Shawn Robinson says, with more drugged drivers out on the roads, you better believe those DRE officers will be out on Friday night.

Even though the drugs you're taking might not be illegal, you still have to read the warnings before you pick up your keys.

"Doesn't matter if a doctor prescribed it to you, if it's an illegal substance or it's alcohol. So you need to make sure you're paying attention to what you're taking and heed those cautions on the bottle, if they say, may cause drowsiness, do not operate machinery or vehicles while taking this, do not operate vehicles while you're taking that because that is impaired driving,” said Robinson.

The crackdown will end at 6 a.m. Saturday morning.

