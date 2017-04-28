Three-vehicle crash blocking I-75 NB - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Three-vehicle crash blocking I-75 NB

A three-vehicle crash is causing major delays on the northbound lanes of I-75 near South Avenue.

Police say there were only minor injuries because of the crash.

Police closed the left hand lanes of I-75 while they clean up the scene.

Northbound traffic is backed up into Wood County.

