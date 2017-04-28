79-year-old man charged with raping minor; Abuse allegations spa - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

79-year-old man charged with raping minor; Abuse allegations span four decades

A 79-year-old Defiance man has been charged with sexual abuse crimes that span the last four decades.

Miguel "Mike" Urdiales, 79, has been charged with two counts of raping a minor under the age of 13.

An investigation revealed the alleged crimes happened over the last 40 years. 

The case has been sent to a Defiance County Grand Jury. It's expected to be presented next week. Additional charges against Urdiales are possible at that time. 

