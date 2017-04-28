Man arrested for allegedly masturbating inside Kohl's - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man arrested for allegedly masturbating inside Kohl's

Matheno Bryant-Bey, 28 (Source: Lucas County Jail) Matheno Bryant-Bey, 28 (Source: Lucas County Jail)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A Toledo man was arrested and charged with public indecency after allegedly masturbating inside a Kohl's.

According to court documents, Matheno Bryant-Bey, 28, was caught on surveillance video taking "his private part from the front of his pants" and masturbating. 

The alleged crime happened inside the Kohl's on Monroe Street in Toledo. 

Bryant-Bey was arrested and taken to the Lucas County Jail on charge of public indecency in sexual conduct of masturbation. 

