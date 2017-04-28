Man killed in wrong-way crash on I-280 in Wood County

One person was killed in a wrong-way crash in Wood County early Friday morning.

The crash happened around 12 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-280, just north of State Route 795 in Lake Township.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Stephen Lopez II was going south in the northbound lanes when he hit Michael Scott Campbell head-on.

Lopez was pronounced dead at the scene.

Campbell went to the hospital for minor injuries.

Troopers say alcohol appears to be a factor, and Lopez was not wearing a seat belt at the time.

