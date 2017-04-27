Prosecutors say Ohio man planned to join Islamic State group

Federal prosecutors say they began investigating a Jordanian citizen living in Ohio after he was arrested while trying to get into the Turkish embassy in Washington.

Prosecutors say the man is now accused of attempting to travel to Syria and fight with the Islamic State group against the Syrian leadership.

The U.S. Justice Department says 26-year-old Laith Waleed Alebbini was arrested Wednesday at the Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky International Airport in Hebron, Kentucky.

Alebbini was in court Thursday afternoon in Dayton, Ohio, where he had been living. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for May 11.

Court documents do not indicate whether he has an attorney.

Records say Alebbini was arrested in January for unlawful entry at the Turkish embassy in Washington, but those charges were later dropped.

