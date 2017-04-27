Jason Aldean shows support for breast cancer awareness at Toledo concert

Popular country singer Jason Aldean rocked out the Huntington Center Thursday night while also raising support for the Susan G. Komen Foundation.

He says has been advocating breast cancer awareness and research for more than ten years after watching a close friend suffer from the disease.

Aldean had dinner with six-year cancer survivor, Amber Opperman.

"I think that's part of what's cool about being able to do what we do," Aldean said. "I think if you don't use your celebrity status or whatever for the good it's kind of a waste-feels good."

Opperman, who is huge fan of Aldean, scored backstage passes. She was able to listen to Aldean sing acoustic versions of her favorite songs.

