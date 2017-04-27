International Boxing Club of Toledo hosts "Gloves of Love" fundraiser

The International Boxing Club of Toledo hosted its annual "Glove of Love" fundraiser Thursday night.

The IBC hosts boxing classes and tutoring for students. The club also hosts classes for those diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

Members of the club shared stories of how the classes are helping to fight the disease and find a cure.

The IBC is donor supported and does not charge for any of its classes.

WTOL's Viviana Hurtado served as the event's emcee.

