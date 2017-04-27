Cherry Street Mission hosts spring fundraiser

Dozens of people took part Thursday night to help raise money for Cherry Street Mission Ministries.

The CEO of Cherry Street filled guests in on the history of the organization, their current projects and future plans.

"Tonight is also a great way for us to celebrate as a community how benevolent and how generous this community is, because per capita generosity in this region is world class.

The event also included some former Cherry Street guests sharing their personal stories about how the mission helped change their lives.

