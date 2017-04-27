Man seriously injured in Paulding Co. motorcycle crash

A man is recovering from serious injuries after a motorcycle crash Thursday afternoon in Paulding County.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Michael W. Richards, 52, was driving eastbound on US 24 near US 127.

Just before 5 p.m., Richards crashed his motorcycle in the median of the highway, ejecting him.

Richards, who was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, sustained serious injuries. He was taken by air ambulance to a hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

