Unsettled Weather Expected this Weekend

Most of Friday will be dry and less windy. If you need dry weather to get some outdoor work done this will be your opportunity. Heavy rain showers are possible late Friday evening into Friday night. The best chance will be after 8:00 PM.

Winds will set up out of the northeast Saturday. This will make for a rainy, chilly setting especially in lake shore areas.

A shift in winds will allow for a warm up Sunday. Heavy showers and thunderstorms will be possible.

Robert Shiels WTOL