Perrysburg High School celebrates seniors going to college

Seniors at Perrysburg High School celebrated a milestone in their educational career Thursday.

“Decision day” is a tradition for the graduating class to announce which college they plan to attend in the fall.

Seniors wore their college shirts, wrote thank you notes to teachers and staff members, ate a meal together and signed a banner with the name of their college.

Students say this is a tradition they enjoy.

