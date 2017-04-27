Toledo region working to change water authority

The Toledo region took an important step towards a joint water authority Thursday morning.

A committee of district leaders agreed to hire Eric Rothstein as a consultant to help move the process for a regional water authority along.

Currently the water treatment facility located at Collins Park is the only water authority in the area.

For everything to remain this way, the cities and counties that are serviced want to be able to voice their concerns about fair pricing.

With Rothstein’s experience with working with major water programs in Flint, Houston, and Detroit, everyone involved is hoping he can help finish the job.

"He's an expert on getting communities over the goal line. Everybody wants to do the right thing, it's how to do the right thing that he's gonna help us with," said Lucas County Commissioner Pete Gerken.

The city of Toledo does not want to lose contracts from surrounding communities who've considered pursuing alternative treatment facilities.

"If we keep doing the way we're doing people's rates are going to be all over the place. Nobody's gonna predict it. Nobody's going to have a sense what to budget for. This process will get us to a predictable, safe, and equal rate,” Gerken said.

Even without an official timeline, Gerken is optimistic about seeing a proposed solution in four to five months.

"We're farther along in this process than ever seen in 20 years."

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved

