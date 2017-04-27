Sandusky County proposes levy to create drug task force

Like counties across Ohio and the United States, Sandusky County is fighting the devastating heroin epidemic. But unlike many other counties, Sandusky does not have its own drug task force.

According to Sheriff Chris Hilton, Sandusky County had 26 overdose-related deaths, compared to eight in Seneca County.

A .55 mil proposed levy would generate $690,000 a year to help create a drug task force in the county.

Hilton says the task force will help the county be more proactive in fighting the epidemic.

"We're not looking for users, we're not looking for the petty low level street crime type of drug use," Sheriff Hilton said. "We're looking for people bringing the poison into our county, to hold them accountable and prosecute them, and eventually put them in prison."

If passed, the levy would cost a $100,000 home owner $19.25 a year.

