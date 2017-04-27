TPS levy renewal to be on ballot in November

The Toledo City School District is making its way back on the ballot in 2017.

The Board of education filed a resolution earlier this week for a renewal of the $6.5 million levy already in place.

The renewal will ask for a five-year extension of the current levy that will expire this year, and would generate nearly $13 million annually for the district.

“We're excited to just go back out in front of the community, and show and highlight things that are going on at TPS. As well as to make sure we close the deal on getting a renewal set for the district,” said TPS Superintendent Dr. Romules Durant.

TPS leaders are stressing that this renewal is not an increase and feel confident in getting it passed.

