The Renaissance Toledo Downtown Hotel is seeking to hire

Passionate, friendly and driven individuals are welcomed to apply at The Renaissance Toledo Downtown Hotel.

The hotel is looking to hire for multiple positions in a variety of departments.

“We know that our employees are the backbone of our success. Job applicants should work well in a team environment, and be positive, energetic and self-motivated,” said Steven Groppe, general manager at Renaissance Downtown Toledo Hotel.

A high performing diverse and inclusive work environment is wanted to meet the different needs of the diverse customers the hotel serves.

“We are not necessarily seeking individuals with hotel experience, but are more focused on hiring people who are ready to provide exceptional service to our customers," Groppe said.

The hotel is owned by a nationally recognized hotel management company that was voted number 28 on “America’s Best Mid-Size Employers” list by Forbes.

Interested candidates can find applications here.

