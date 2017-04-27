Alexis Road to have major construction

A major construction project is coming to East Toledo starting Monday, May 1.

Alexis Road to Telegraph Road and Telegraph Road to I-75 will be packed with construction workers resurfacing the road.

With multiple businesses along Alexis Road, the project will make a quite an impact on their commute.

“It's going to be a huge impact on drivers. It's going to slow everything down, it's just going to jam up everything,” said Jim Bonasch of Monroe, Michigan.

The construction is going to cause a delay for anyone traveling on this road, especially truck drivers.

“There's a lot of heavy driving trucks. There's a lot of traffic here with everybody else driving back and forth to work and they got a truck stop over here, so that's a big problem,’ said Cindy Brown of Washington Township.

The $1.6 million project is expected to last four months running into early September. In comparison to other construction projects throughout the city that are taking years, the timeline is short.

