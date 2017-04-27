Local dealership recognized for excellent customer service

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles US (FCA US) awarded Yark Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram with the FCA US’ Customer First Award for Excellence Thursday.

The dealership is proud to be recognized as a leader in customer sales and service experience for the second time nationally.

“Our customers are our priority, and we seek to deliver the highest levels of processes and procedures to increase customer satisfaction,” said John Yark , President of Yark Automotive Group.

Yark Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram is one of 387 dealerships to receive the award.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved