Prescription drug take-back day is coming up

Drug overdoses are now the leading cause of injury-related deaths in the country. Majority of prescription drug abusers and sellers steal drugs that have been thrown away or left unattended in medicine cabinets at home.

To prevent drug abuse the DEA and its partners are holding Prescription Drug Take-Back Day Saturday April 29 at over 5,000 sites across the country including more than 277 sites in Ohio.

Over 7.1 million pounds of pills have been turned in and disposed of properly nationwide within the past 12 Take Back events.

The service is free of charge and no questions are asked.

Unwanted prescription drugs in the area can be taken to the Health Department located at 635 N. Erie St. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

