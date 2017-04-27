Perrysburg police need help identifying purse thief - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Perrysburg police need help identifying purse thief

Anyone who recognizes this woman should call police. (Source: Perrysburg Police Department) Anyone who recognizes this woman should call police. (Source: Perrysburg Police Department)
PERRYSBURG, OH (WTOL) -

Perrysburg police are asking for the public's help identifying a woman involved in a theft case. 

According to police, the woman stole a purse out of a vehicle that was parked at St. Rose in Perrysburg. 

The woman then used a credit card and ID to tap into the victim's savings account. 

Anyone who recognizes the woman in the photo is asked to call police. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved

Powered by Frankly