Wanted Detroit man recently spotted in Toledo

Darrick Bell (Source: United States Marshals Services) Darrick Bell (Source: United States Marshals Services)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

The United States Marshals Service is looking for a man accused of multiple crimes including sex trafficking and selling drugs that caused overdose deaths. 

Darrick Bell of Detroit has reportedly been seen in Toledo and Temperance, Michigan. Officials say he goes by the nickname "Ghost."

Bell is wanted for a federal indictment that involves sex trafficking, drugs, guns and overdose deaths in Detroit. 

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 1-866-492-6833 or 419-259-6286. A $1,000 reward is being offered for his arrest. 

