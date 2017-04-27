Wanted Detroit man recently spotted in Toledo

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

The United States Marshals Service is looking for a man accused of multiple crimes including sex trafficking and selling drugs that caused overdose deaths.

Darrick Bell of Detroit has reportedly been seen in Toledo and Temperance, Michigan. Officials say he goes by the nickname "Ghost."

Bell is wanted for a federal indictment that involves sex trafficking, drugs, guns and overdose deaths in Detroit.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 1-866-492-6833 or 419-259-6286. A $1,000 reward is being offered for his arrest.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved