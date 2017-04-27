Woman arrested for Oregon baby's death

On Friday night, Oregon Police arrested and charged Angie Walker in connection with the death of 6-month-old Levi Ashley, who was in Walker's care when a 911 call was made pleading for help for the injured baby.

The arrest happened around 10:20 p.m.

Walker is charged with one count of Murder and one count of Child Endangering.

She will be arraigned on Monday and was booked into the Lucas County Jail.

Police say Levi Ashley was not in the care of his mother or father when emergency personnel was called to the Tuesday morning scene.

Police say Levi had visible injuries, including a bruise on his head and neck consistent with child abuse.

"He was subsequently transported to St. V's where he later succumbed to his injuries,” said Det. Sgt. Kelly Thibert of Oregon Police. “Those injuries we were told from medical staff at St. V's were caused by non-accidental causes basically."

Levi later died on Wednesday afternoon. The autopsy by the Lucas County Coroner showed the cause of death was abusive trauma to the brain and optic nerve.

"It is a tragedy, and it's very difficult for everybody involved, including the officers that are investigating the case," said Paul Magdich, Assistant Chief of Oregon Police Department. "We're going to be very careful about releasing information at this time until we've got a better handle on what's going on."

On Friday, WTOL obtained the 911 call that came into Lucas County EMS, pleading for help.

"Dispatch: 911…

Caller: Yes, I have a baby that's not responding at 149 Waterfox.

Dispatch: 149 You said, Waterfox?

Caller: Yes.

Dispatch: Alright, I do have help on the way. Okay. I'm going to have you talk to the medical dispatcher hold on."

At this time, the identity of the woman who made the call on Tuesday morning remains unknown.

About fifty people showed up for a solemn vigil on Saturday night in east Toledo's Navarre Park for the young victim.

Levi's mother says it's important for the community to remember her son.

"He was a happy baby. He loved everybody. He was smart. He was everything everyone could have wanted. He was special," said Samantha Ashley.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for baby Levi. The organizer says the money raised will help cover funeral costs.

